Kuwait deports 9,517 expats in 3 months; here’s why

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti authorities deported more than 9,517 expats, an average of 105 every day, during the period between August and November, local media reported.

It was found that most of the deportees allegedly violated the country’s residency and labour laws.

In November alone, Kuwait arrested and deported 1,065 violators.

This comes within the framework of the tripartite committee headed by the Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower Dr Mubarak Al-Azmi, under direct orders from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, which targeted a number of sectors, especially workers in men’s massage parlours, illegal fishermen, and workers in farms and scrap yards in Al-Mutlaa, Sulaibiya, and Kabad.

According to the Arabic daily Al-Qabas, the recent campaigns aimed at getting rid of marginal workers in the country and dealing with visa dealers.