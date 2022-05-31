Kuwait deports Jordanian family without source of income

Dubai: A Jordanian family of six has allegedly been deported by Kuwait for having no source of income, local media reported.

The family includes a couple and their four children aged 7, 5, 3, and an infant. The Kuwait security authorities are authorised by article 16 of the Foreigners Residence Law to deport an expatriate for not having a source of income.

The Jordanian couple lost their jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The family was forced to live in the Shuvaik beach area and to use public toilets. Upon receiving a complaint regarding a family sleeping in the open, the security personnel reached the family, reported Gulf News.

The family was forced to sleep in their vehicle since they ran out of money, and were unable to pay the rent. However, the family was forced to sleep on the beach after their vehicle broke down. When the Ministry of Interior was informed about the family, it decided to deport them.