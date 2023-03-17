Kuwait: Driving license rules for expats to be toughened

Kuwait: The Traffic Department of the Ministry of Interior is preparing new rules for expatriates to apply for driver’s licenses in Kuwait, local media reported.

The new conditions aim to reduce traffic congestion in the streets and most vehicles in Kuwait are driven by expatriates.

As per a report by Kuwait Times, the new provisions include increasing the minimum wage for non-residents applying for driving licences.

Moreover, the report also states that only certain professionals are allowed to obtain a driving license.

After the formation of the new government, the rules will be submitted to the home minister for approval.

In October 2022, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai reported that nearly 200,000 driving licenses will be withdrawn as a result of the review for expatriates who do not meet the requirements for obtaining a driving license.

Expatriates in Kuwait hold about 800,000 driving licenses.

Expatriates make up approximately 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of about 4.6 million.