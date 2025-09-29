Kuwait foils plot to attack places of worship, arrests Arab resident

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the arrest of an Arab resident accused of plotting a violent act targeting places of worship. The suspect, linked to a banned group, was taken into custody by the State Security Agency after a period of close surveillance.

In a statement released on its official X account on Monday, September 29, the ministry revealed that investigators discovered explosive-making materials and detailed instructions for their use during a search of the suspect’s residence.

Authorities described the operation as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the country against threats. “This operation highlights our commitment to confronting any action that could endanger Kuwait’s security,” the statement read. “We will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the peace or target innocent lives.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photograph showing security officers detaining the suspect. The post drew wide attention online, surpassing 32,000 views, with many praising the swift action of security forces.

بيان من وزارة الداخلية

جهاز أمن الدولة يضبط مقيم عربي منتمي لجماعة محظورة وخطط لعملية إرهابية تستهدف دور العبادة#وزارة_الداخلية #شرطة_الكويت pic.twitter.com/pibiX3GvJt — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 29, 2025

Ongoing vigilance against violent plots

Kuwaiti authorities have repeatedly emphasised the importance of early intervention to prevent acts that could harm the public. The Ministry reaffirmed its readiness to respond decisively to any threat, noting that all measures will be taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the population.

Officials concluded by assuring the public that national security remains a top priority and that cooperation between security agencies will continue to play a central role in maintaining peace.