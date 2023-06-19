Kuwait forms new govt led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah

Kuwait: Kuwait has formed a new government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Since Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed Prime Minister on July 24, 2022, this new government is the fifth one formed by him on Sunday which has 15 ministers, including five new ones, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Kuwait’s official news agency KUNA.

السير الذاتية لأعضاء الحكومة الكويتية الجديدة برئاسة سمو الشيخ أحمد نواف الأحمد الصباح https://t.co/SDuFKPbkPU#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/3ZuhmfhBhX — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 18, 2023

The new government witnessed the return of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah remains the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah still serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On June 7, the previous Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation to the country’s emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to KUNA.

عاجل.. عاجل

صدور مرسوم بتشكيل الوزارة برئاسة سمو الشيخ أحمد نواف الأحمد الصباح وتضم 15 وزيرا#كونا #الكويت — كـــــــــــونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 18, 2023

A royal decree was issued on June 13 to reappoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait’s Prime Minister.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)