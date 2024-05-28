Kuwait issues fatwa banning commercial activities in mosques

"The purpose of mosques as places of worship, rather than commercial venues. The fatwa emphasizes that mosques should be free from any form of advertising or marketing activities," authorities stated.



In a significant development, Kuwait has issued a new fatwa (a ruling from the point of Islamic law given by a recognized authority) that will prohibit companies and banks from marketing their products in mosques. The new rule includes offering namazis free food, water, and other services, Gulf News reported.

According to media reports, Kuwait’s Fatwa authority made this decision to prevent the commercialization of religious premises. It specifically concerns business owners who set up stalls with commercial signboards, and who offer free services to worshippers.

