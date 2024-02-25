Kuwait pardon 912 prisoners on 63rd National Day

The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait has ordered the release of 912 prisoners, including 214 immediately, from correctional institutions, on the occasion of the country’s 63rd National Day.

This comes in implementation of the high directives of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Friday, February 23.

Sheikh Mishal exempt these inmates from serving the remainder of the sentence, while also reducing the sentences, fines, bails, and judicial deportation of others.

تنفيذا للتوجيهات السامية لحضرة صاحب السمو أمير البلاد المفدى – حفظه الله ورعاه-



العفو عن (912) نزيل منهم (214) شخصاً بالإفراج الفوري ممن شملتهم المكرمة الأميرية بالمرسوم الأميري رقم (25) لسنة 2024 بمناسبة العيد الوطني الثالث والستين



تنفيذا للتوجيهات السامية لحضرة صاحب السمو… pic.twitter.com/NEUxHO9RdJ — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) February 22, 2024

The pardoned inmates were selected on the basis of good conduct and fulfillment of all conditions for pardon.

Kuwait celebrates 63rd National Day on Sunday, February 25 and 33rd Liberation Day on Monday, February 26.

Kuwait’s National Day honours the country’s founding in 1961, while Liberation Day celebrates the end of Iraqi control following the Gulf War in 1991.

Kuwait gained independence from Britain on June 19, 1961, when Emir Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah signed the Declaration of Independence with British High Commissioner Sir George Middleton.

Al Sabah’s rule saw the formal establishment of the Constitution and Parliament of Kuwait, with the first celebrations occurring in 1963.

On May 18, 1964, the date of the event was rescheduled to February 25, in honor of Emir Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah’s ascension and his role in the country’s independence.