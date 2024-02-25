How Indians can apply for UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

In an effort to boost tourism and ease travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a five-year multiple-entry visa is available to tourists of all nationalities, including Indians.

In March 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the five-year tourist visa scheme during a Cabinet session.

Also Read Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man takes home over Rs 33 lakh

The five-year visa allows tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship, staying in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

This step aimed to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital.

We also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital. pic.twitter.com/gkQU6mFbS5 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 21, 2021

The initiative also enhances the tourist experience for Indians and fosters economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Danish Akber, a Hyderabadi expat from Dubai, has praised the five-year-multiple-entry tourist visa for its flexibility.

“The visa has made trip planning easier, enabling quick booking and flight boarding for my parents in Hyderabad, enabling them to visit UAE at their convenience,” he said.

Details for a five-year tourist visa

How to apply

Applicants seeking a visa from within the country can contact accredited typing centers like Amer24/7 immigration services centers.

Steps to apply for the five-year visa via GDRFA or ICP

Log in to smart services system (digital identity or user name).

Search for the service to be applied for

Fill in the application data, where applicable

Pay the service fee (if any)

Amer service center

Visit the nearest center

Get the queue ticket and wait for your turn

Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee

Pay the service fee (if any).

List of service centers in Dubai

Eagle Management Services LLC Dubai Branch

THE CREEK GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS

BAB ALFALAH DOCUMENTS CLEARING SERVICES

ONE CLICK GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER

NYPD Typing

GOOD HAND GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS L.L.C

ALTWAR GOVERNMENT SERVICE CENTER

AL NAZIH GOVERNMENT SERVICES

AL HIJRAH BUSINESSMEN SERVICES BR

SMART VISION GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER

DXB BUSINESSMEN SERVICES (BRANCH)

IDEAL SIGNATURE GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER

A B S GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER

GFE DOCUMENTS SERVICES ONE PERSON COMAPNY L.L.C

UID SMART SERVICES

SMART NT S GOVERNMENT TRANSACTION CENTER

Visa requirements

Passport-sized photographs

A copy of your passport that’s valid for at least six months

Six months’ bank statements. Your bank balance needs to be at least 4,000 dollars (Rs 3,31,528)

Health insurance

Copy of round-trip flight tickets and proof of residence

You can also submit an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE

Provide of hotel booking or a lease agreement.

Cost

Application fee is Dirham 100 (Rs 2,256)

Issuance fee is Dirham 500 (Rs 11,282)

Electronic service fee is Dirham 50 (Rs 1,128)

Processing time