How Indians can apply for UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

In an effort to boost tourism and ease travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a five-year multiple-entry visa is available to tourists of all nationalities, including Indians.
In March 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the five-year tourist visa scheme during a Cabinet session.
The five-year visa allows tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship, staying in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.
This step aimed to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital.
The initiative also enhances the tourist experience for Indians and fosters economic cooperation between the two countries.
Speaking to Siasat.com, Danish Akber, a Hyderabadi expat from Dubai, has praised the five-year-multiple-entry tourist visa for its flexibility.
“The visa has made trip planning easier, enabling quick booking and flight boarding for my parents in Hyderabad, enabling them to visit UAE at their convenience,” he said.
Details for a five-year tourist visa
How to apply
- Online applications can be made through the Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) website or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).
- Applicants seeking a visa from within the country can contact accredited typing centers like Amer24/7 immigration services centers.
Steps to apply for the five-year visa via GDRFA or ICP
- Log in to smart services system (digital identity or user name).
- Search for the service to be applied for
- Fill in the application data, where applicable
- Pay the service fee (if any)
Amer service center
- Visit the nearest center
- Get the queue ticket and wait for your turn
- Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee
- Pay the service fee (if any).
List of service centers in Dubai
- Eagle Management Services LLC Dubai Branch
- THE CREEK GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS
- BAB ALFALAH DOCUMENTS CLEARING SERVICES
- ONE CLICK GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER
- NYPD Typing
- GOOD HAND GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS L.L.C
- ALTWAR GOVERNMENT SERVICE CENTER
- AL NAZIH GOVERNMENT SERVICES
- AL HIJRAH BUSINESSMEN SERVICES BR
- SMART VISION GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER
- DXB BUSINESSMEN SERVICES (BRANCH)
- IDEAL SIGNATURE GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER
- A B S GOVERNMENT TRANSACTIONS CENTER
- GFE DOCUMENTS SERVICES ONE PERSON COMAPNY L.L.C
- UID SMART SERVICES
- SMART NT S GOVERNMENT TRANSACTION CENTER
Visa requirements
- Passport-sized photographs
- A copy of your passport that’s valid for at least six months
- Six months’ bank statements. Your bank balance needs to be at least 4,000 dollars (Rs 3,31,528)
- Health insurance
- Copy of round-trip flight tickets and proof of residence
- You can also submit an invitation letter from friends and family in the UAE
- Provide of hotel booking or a lease agreement.
Cost
- Application fee is Dirham 100 (Rs 2,256)
- Issuance fee is Dirham 500 (Rs 11,282)
- Electronic service fee is Dirham 50 (Rs 1,128)
Processing time
- 48 hours