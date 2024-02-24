Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man takes home over Rs 33 lakh

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old Hyderabadi man won a staggering 150,000 dirham (Rs 33,84,783) in the latest Easy6 Emirates Draw.

The winner Shaik Anwarmiah— bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Anwarmiah, who works as a sales professional, used his family’s birthdays as ticket numbers, nearly winning the 15 million Dirham Grand Prize.

“We are a family of four, and this time around, for my EASY6 numbers, I selected all our birthdays, which proved to be a great decision as I almost won the Dh15 million Grand Prize!,” Anwarmiah told Emirates organizers.

He embarked on the Emirates Draw journey with the aim of winning to alleviate his financial troubles and secure a timely financial assistance opportunity.

Emirates Draw sales are temporarily suspended in the UAE, but its EASY6, FAST5, and MEGA7 games continue to provide weekly exciting opportunities for global winners.

Emirates Draw: How to participate

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

People can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.