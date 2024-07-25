Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to protecting expatriate rights

Kuwait has made significant strides in upholding the dignity and rights of expatriates within its borders. The official spokesperson for the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), Aseel Al-Mazyad reaffirmed that the country will ensure a legal foundation for expatriates to exercise their rights.

During an event that took place on Tuesday, July 23 at the Avenues Mall, Al-Mazyad highlighted the country’s decision to combat human trafficking and the summing of migrants.

At the event titled ‘World Day to Combat Human Trafficking and Smuggling of Migrants’, Al-Mazyad said that PAM plays a crucial role in handling labour affairs. “It operates a shelter center for expatriate workers and enforces laws aimed at combating human trafficking. We are actively working to safeguard the rights of all workers and prevent any violations,” she said.

Al-Mazyad who is also head of the permanent coordinating committee linking the Public Authority for Manpower, civil society institutions, and public benefits associations, emphasised that human trafficking and smuggling of migrants is a crime.

“Exploitation of the migrant workers has been a long-term issue in the country it requires concerted efforts and comprehensive coordination between government agencies, civil society organizations, and regional, Arab, and international organizations,” she added.

By upholding the dignity and rights of expatriates and migrant workers, Kuwait a small but affluent country can maintain its reputation as a stable and attractive destination for foreign investment and talent.