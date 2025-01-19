Kuwait revokes citizenship of 5,838 in nationwide crackdown

Kuwait has stepped up its campaign against citizenship across the country, thus shedding light on some of the key strategies the country has been deploying in the war against dual nationality and fraud related to citizenship.

According to the Middle East Eye Monitor, government sources disclosed that the country has been working in collaboration with international partners to uncover violations of nationality.

The Kuwait daily ‘Al-Qabas’ has reported that the country’s top authorities have established cross-border cooperation whereby various countries are offering intelligence that would help the officials detect fraudulent or dual nationalities.

Government measures include coordinated intelligence with respective authorities via embassies in both Kuwait and other countries.

According to the Interior Ministry, the High Committee for Kuwaiti Nationality has stripped 5,838 people of their citizenship with the cases now awaiting consideration by the Council of Ministers.

This latest batch includes four cases that confirmed dual nationality cases, a major factor especially because Kuwait‘s laws do not allow citizens to have dual nationality.

Escalating citizenship revocations

The current trend of citizenship revocations is part of a large-scale process through which significant numbers of individuals have been stripped of their Kuwaiti citizenship.

The total number of citizenship revocations between August 2024 and January 16, 2025, the Ministry of Interior indicates 35,548.

The government has been consistent in its cracking down on immigrants, targeting a range of immigrants such policies affect naturalized wives, those with fraudulent documents, and dual citizens.

Although the persecution has been severe, the government has put into practice some preventive measures. Any woman who will be stripped of her citizenship rights is allowed to continue their current employment and salaries, and retired individuals will continue to receive their pensions.

This initiative has been spearheaded by the first Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah. He has described the step as a necessary measure to address “purchasing loyalties” and fraudulent naturalization.