Kuwait seizes over 13K bottles of liquor valued at Rs 27 crore

This marked the largest siezure of imported liquor in the country since the beginning of this year.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th February 2024 9:43 pm IST
Photo: MoI_Kwt/X

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait recently seized a staggering 13,422 bottles of liquor valued at one million Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 27,01,26,260).

This marked the largest siezure of imported liquor in the country since the beginning of this year. The shipment was concealed within a furniture container from an Asian country.

The ministry released video showcasing the diverse collection of bottles and parcels that were confiscated at Shuwaikh Port.

Three individuals involved in a smuggling operation have been identified and their seized alcoholic beverages have been handed over to authorities for legal proceedings.

The ministry described the operation as a “painful and successive” strikes by criminal security personnel against liquor merchants and promoters in coordination with the general administration of customs.

