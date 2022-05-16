Kuwait: Thousands of Indian nurses to be recruited in pvt hospitals

As a gesture of strengthening relations with India, Kuwait is expected to host thousands of newly recruited nurses from the country.

These nurses are expected to join various private hospitals across Kuwait, to strengthen the country’s health care sector.

“The cooperation between India and Kuwait with regards to healthcare sector has strengthened during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Sibi George, was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

The Indian embassy in Kuwait is seeking to increase the number of nurses employed in Kuwait’s health sector. George will hold a meeting with Kuwaiti officials to discuss the implementation of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Indian employees in the city.