Three Arab defendants were referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

Kuwait thwarts terrorist plan to target Shiite places of worship
Representative image (Photo: X)

Kuwait thwarted a terrorist cell’s plan to target places of worship belonging to the Shia sect, said Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement published late on Thursday, January 25, on X.

The ministry said that security personnel followed up on the cell, monitored its movements, and arrested three members of a terrorist organization, following surveillance and security tips.

The three were Arabs and referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

It is noteworthy that Kuwait has arrested several networks affiliated with ISIS within its territory during the past years.

In 2015, an ISIS suicide bombing targeted the Imam Al-Sadiq Mosque in Kuwait City, resulting in 27 deaths and 227 injuries.

