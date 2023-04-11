Kuwait to build world’s tallest tower ‘Burj Mubarak al-Kabir’

Kuwait has announced plans to build the world’s tallest tower, called the Burj Mubarak al-Kabir, local media reported.

The skyscraper is expected to cost 25 billion Kuwaiti Dinars (Rs 66,96,10,09,87,500) and will stand 1001 meters high (3,284 feet).

The one-kilometre tall tower will be part of a larger development project called Madinat al-Hareer–The Silk City, which will be located in the Subiya district of Kuwait City, according to a report by Business Insider.

The project will cover an area of ​​250 square kilometres and is expected to include residential, commercial and recreational facilities, as well as a huge central park.

This massive structure will consist of 234 floors, with a capacity to house 7000 individuals.

Burj Mubarak Tower will be designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and the completion of the project is expected to take around 25 years. The design of the tower is said to have been inspired by a traditional Islamic minaret, with a slender top.

Photo: Burj Mubarak/Luxury Launches

The new landmark will house a range of facilities, including a hotel, offices, apartments and observation decks, as well as a range of retail and restaurants. It is expected to become a major tourist attraction, embodying Kuwait’s ambition and progress.

In addition, Mubarak al-Kabir Tower and the Silk City project are part of Kuwait’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports.

The project is expected to provide 43,000 jobs, in addition to attracting huge foreign investments to the country.

Soaring Ambitions in the Middle East

The Middle East region is home to some of the most famous skyscrapers in the world, including the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is 828 meters high.

In addition, Saudi Arabia plans to build a two-kilometre-tall skyscraper in Riyadh that would become the tallest building in the world upon its expected completion in 2030.

These towering structures are not only architectural masterpieces but also serve as symbols of the region’s ambition and progress, showcasing the impressive technological and engineering capabilities of the Middle East.