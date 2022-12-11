Saudi: Riyadh to host 2 km tall skyscraper to beat Burj Khalifa

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is planning to build a 2 km tall skyscraper in Riyadh that would become the world’s tallest building, said a report by MEED.

The tall tower will be part of an 18-square-kilometre development project north of Riyadh that is being studied by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

The proposed tower would be more than twice the height of the tallest building in the world – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is 828 meters high.

The mega project is expected to be implemented in the area west of the existing King Khalid International Airport, for which the EY audit group has already conducted its feasibility study.

As per multiple media reports, a design competition is underway with a USD 1 million entry fee for the record-breaking tower.

The eight firms are said to have been asked to come up with designs and names such as Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and Adrian Smith & Gordon Gill Architecture are associated with the project in the early stages.

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a boom in construction and mega projects with several projects under development.

King Salman International Airport in Saudi Arabia will soon join the largest airports in the world, as it aims to become one of them. Currently, the largest airport in the world in terms of area is King Fahd International Airport, which is also located in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is also developing the USD 500 billion mega-city of Neom, introducing a luxury ski resort and using artificial intelligence to build a futuristic 170 km roadless city known as The Line.