Kuwait to resume validity of visit visa for three months

Kuwait: Kuwait government has announced the resumption of the validity system of visit visas for three months, starting from Sunday, March 20.

Kuwait Interior Ministry said the three-month visa will take effect as of Sunday, as the country has eased most COVID-19 restrictions.

الإعلام الأمني:



عودة العمل بصلاحية مدة تأشيرات دخول البلاد إلى 3 شهور اعتبارا من يوم الاحد 20/3/2022 pic.twitter.com/uonw5ExbVT — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) March 17, 2022

On February 14, Kuwait’s cabinet lifted many COVID-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated.

The relaxed measures allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they submit a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours prior to the flight, enter the quarantine for seven days after arrival and take another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.

The vaccinated travellers are completely exempt from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.

On March 3, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health has stopped publishing the daily announcement of new infections and deaths from the COVID-19 in the official accounts of the ministry on social media.

It is noteworthy that the latest COVID statistics announced by Kuwait amounted to 624,922 confirmed cases, including 617,634 recoveries, and 2,549 deaths.