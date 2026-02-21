Kuwait to roll out freelance visa for expats

Kuwait City: Kuwait is moving to introduce a regulated freelance visa for expat workers as part of efforts to reform its labour market and curb the long-standing trade in residency permits.

The proposal was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef during a recent meeting with private sector representatives. The system would allow expats to work independently without a traditional sponsor under a structured and legally supervised framework.

Al-Yousef said the plan is aimed at addressing persistent concerns related to unregulated labour, residency brokerage and inflated daily wages in certain low-skilled sectors. In some cases, workers providing basic services have reportedly earned more than KD 25 per day.

He said the initiative could strengthen oversight, reduce illegal practices and improve transparency. It is also expected to protect workers from exploitation and enhance service standards by bringing freelance work into a formal regulatory system.

According to preliminary guidelines, the first phase will focus on simple professions. Annual fees are expected to range between KD 750 and KD 1,000, subject to renewal and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The authorities are expected to announce further details, including application procedures and eligible professions, in the coming months.