Umrah pilgrims advised to get meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before travel

The advisory comes as part of efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the pilgrimage season.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:08 pm IST
Close-up of meningitis vaccine vial and syringe for Umrah pilgrims' health safety.
A healthcare worker holds a meningococcal vaccine vial before administering the injection. Photo: X

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) has advised people planning to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan to receive the meningitis vaccine at least 10 days before travelling.

In a post on X, the ministry said crowded environments at the holy sites increase the risk of transmission of meningitis, a serious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets and can cause severe complications.

The ministry said the vaccine offers protection for up to five years and helps safeguard both pilgrims and the wider community. Travellers were urged to check their vaccination records and ensure they meet health requirements before departure.

It added that individuals who have already received the meningitis vaccine within the past five years do not need a booster dose.

Pilgrims were also encouraged to book vaccination appointments through the Sehhaty mobile application or visit designated adult immunisation clinics across the Kingdom.

The month of Ramzan, which began on Wednesday, February 18, usually marks the peak of the Umrah season at the Grand Mosque, with a significant rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Makkah.

