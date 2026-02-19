Saudi Arabia announces timings to visit inner sanctum of Prophet’s Mosque

Madinah: Saudi Arabia has announced visiting hours for the inner sanctum of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah during the holy month of Ramzan.

The area, known to worshippers as the Rawdah or Riyazul Jannah, holds deep spiritual significance and is one of the most sought-after sites for visitors to the mosque.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, men will be allowed to visit the inner sanctum during the first 20 days of Ramzan from 11:20 am to 8:00 pm and 2:00 am to 5:00 am. Women’s visiting hours for the same period have been scheduled from 11:00 pm to 1:40 am and 6:00 am to 11:00 am.

During the final 10 days of Ramzan, when the number of worshippers usually increases, the schedule will be revised. Men will be given three visiting windows — 11:20 am to 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm to 12:00 am, and 2:00 am to 5:00 am. Women will be allowed access only in the morning from 6:00 am to 11:00 am.

Authorities stressed that all visits must be booked in advance through the Nusuk app to ensure an organised and tranquil experience. The platform allows bookings once every 365 days, while an “Instant Track” option is available for pilgrims already near the mosque, subject to availability.

Entry will be through the southern courtyards opposite Makkah Gate 37. Officials said elderly visitors may enter using manual wheelchairs to facilitate ease of access.

The authority also issued visitor guidelines, advising worshippers to:

Arrive 15 to 30 minutes before their scheduled slot

Keep their QR permit ready for verification

Follow instructions from staff inside the inner sanctum

Avoid blocking walkways or creating congestion

Maintain silence and refrain from disruptive photography.

Each group will be allotted 10 to 15 minutes inside the inner sanctum.

After performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, many pilgrims travel to Madinah to offer prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque and visit the inner sanctum, making it one of the most significant destinations during Ramzan.