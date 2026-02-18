Two Holy Mosques witness large turnout for first Taraweeh of Ramzan 2026

Riyadh: Worshippers gathered on Tuesday, February 17, to perform the Isha and first Taraweeh prayers of Ramzan 1447–2026 at the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia.

It came after authorities confirmed that Ramzan would begin in the Kingdom on Wednesday, February 18, following the sighting of the new crescent moon. The moon-sighting committee announced after Maghrib (sunset) prayers that the crescent had been observed, officially ushering in the fasting month.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah witnessed large crowds in an atmosphere of calm and discipline. Authorities implemented comprehensive operational plans to ensure safety and ease of movement, including continuous field monitoring to manage crowd flow across the prayer halls and courtyards.

The measures facilitated smooth entry and exit, guided worshippers to designated areas and maintained organised walkways. Dedicated routes were also arranged for elderly visitors and persons with disabilities.

Taraweeh prayer leaders

At the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Badr Al-Turki led the first four rakats, followed by Sheikh Waleed Al-Shamsan for the next four. Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais led the final two rakats and Witr prayer.

At the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Bu’ayjan led the first six rakats, while Sheikh Mohammad Barhaji led the final four and Witr.

What is Taraweeh?

Taraweeh is an optional night prayer performed during Ramzan after Isha. Worshippers stand in rows to offer additional rakats while listening to the recitation of the Holy Quran throughout the month, making it a central spiritual practice of the fasting period.