Saudi Arabia sees crescent moon, Ramzan to begin on Feb 18

Riyadh: The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH-2026, was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening, February 17.

Therefore, Tuesday is the 29th and last day of Shaban 1447 AH.

The Saudi Supreme Court announced that the first fast of the month of Ramzan will be observed on Wednesday, February 18, while Taraweeh prayers will begin on February 17, following Isha prayers.

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent of Ramadan 1447/2026 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia!



Subsequently, Ramadan 1447/2026 begins tomorrow, 18th February 2026



Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers pic.twitter.com/AvJuW6GAAj — The Holy Mosques (@theholymosques) February 17, 2026

According to Arabic channel Al Ekhbariya, the Sudair Observatory used modern technology for the first time this year in an effort to enhance accuracy in observing the new moon. Advanced equipment was deployed alongside traditional methods, including naked-eye observation and binoculars.

لأول مرة.. تقنيات ذكاء اصطناعي في مرصد سدير لتسهيل التنبؤ بموقع هلال رمضان ورصده بدقة عالية



عبر مراسل الإخبارية يوسف الحميد pic.twitter.com/8QHg7L0ruM — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) February 17, 2026

Earlier, on Sunday, February 15, the Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia had called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Ramzan. The court urged anyone who observed the moon, either directly or with optical aid, to report to the nearest court and formally register their testimony.

Several countries have already announced February 19 as the beginning of Ramzan, including:

Turkey

Singapore

Malaysia

Brunei

Philippines

Indonesia

Oman

Japan

In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Iran, authorities and religious bodies will search for the Ramzan crescent on February 18, corresponding to the 29th day of the Islamic month of Shaban.

What is Ramzan?

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the holiest periods for Muslims worldwide. During the month, believers observe fasting from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink, including water, throughout daylight hours.

Fasting is regarded as a deeply spiritual practice aimed at strengthening faith, promoting self-discipline and fostering empathy for those in need. At sunset, Muslims break their fast with prayers and a meal known as iftar, often shared with family and friends, reinforcing social bonds and community spirit.

Many Muslims also choose to perform Umrah during Ramzan, as it is believed to carry immense spiritual rewards. Pilgrims frequently travel to Makkah ahead of the month to offer Taraweeh prayers at the Grand Mosque, while others prefer to spend the final days there, observing the last fasts and celebrating Eid before returning home.