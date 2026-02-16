Saudi Arabia ready for Ramzan 2026 as millions set to visit Makkah, Madinah

Riyadh: Saudi authorities have completed wide-ranging operational, religious and municipal preparations for Ramzan 2026, as Makkah and Madinah prepare to receive millions of worshippers and Umrah performers during one of the busiest periods of the year.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque said it has finalised its seasonal operational and technical readiness through a comprehensive plan aimed at enhancing service quality, improving efficiency and ensuring the highest safety standards at the Two Holy Mosques.

According to the authority, the strategy has been designed to manage peak prayer times and operate at maximum capacity through trained personnel and coordination with relevant entities. The plan also focuses on improving facility management and ensuring smooth movement of worshippers in line with the growing number of visitors expected during the holy month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Key priorities include

Managing crowd flow during peak periods

Strengthening safety, security and emergency response

Enhancing operational efficiency and facility management

Expanding coordination with relevant service authorities

Improving overall service quality for worshippers.

Makkah is already witnessing a surge in economic activity, with markets, shopping centres and hospitality facilities recording increased footfall. Retailers and food outlets report strong demand for essential goods, dates, beverages and festive decorations. Seasonal promotions have also been introduced across traditional souqs and modern malls to meet rising consumer demand.

Hotel bookings near the Grand Mosque have risen significantly, with occupancy rates expected to climb further as international pilgrims arrive. Transportation and logistics services have been strengthened, alongside traffic management measures and improved access to key religious sites.

Health and safety inspections have been intensified across markets and food establishments to ensure compliance with regulations. The Holy Makkah Municipality has urged residents and visitors to report violations, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in maintaining public health during the peak season.

In Madinah, preparations include upgrades to markets, streets and public spaces to create an environment reflecting the spiritual atmosphere of the holy month. Lighting improvements, decorative installations and beautification initiatives have been introduced to welcome visitors and support commercial activity.

Madinah streets see beautification and cleaning works ahead of Ramzan. Photo: SPA

Demand for essential items has increased across the city, while monitoring campaigns continue to ensure service quality in line with Madinah’s religious and tourism significance.

The Presidency of Religious Affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has also launched an operational plan built on ten strategic pillars and more than 100 initiatives to enrich the spiritual experience of pilgrims.

The presidency’s programmes include:

Expanded religious lessons and Quran memorisation circles

Dedicated channels for religious inquiries and counselling

Multilingual guidance and translation services

Use of advanced digital tools for outreach

Distribution of the Holy Quran and educational materials

Officials said the initiatives aim to deepen religious awareness and serve visitors from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds.

Meanwhile, the Madinah Municipality has deployed more than 5,700 personnel supported by over 1,200 vehicles and equipment to enhance municipal services during Ramzan 2026. Measures include intensified cleaning, environmental sanitation, infrastructure maintenance and commercial inspections to accommodate increased demand.

Madinah Municipality staff carry out cleaning and maintenance work ahead of Ramzan. Photo: SPA

Authorities said these coordinated efforts reflect Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to serving the Two Holy Mosques and ensuring that pilgrims and worshippers perform their rituals with ease, comfort and safety throughout the holy month.

