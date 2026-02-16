Warmer temperatures, below-average rainfall forecast in Makkah, Madinah this Ramzan

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has issued its preliminary climate outlook for the holy month of Ramzan 1447 AH/2026, predicting above-average temperatures and below-normal rainfall across the Makkah and Madinah regions.

According to the centre, expected rainfall totals in both cities are projected to remain lower than seasonal averages throughout the holy month. The normal monthly rainfall stands at approximately 4.2 mm in Makkah and 4.3 mm in Madinah. Any precipitation recorded during Ramzan is likely to fall within the light rainfall category.

The forecast also indicates a slight rise in temperatures compared with historical averages. Maximum temperatures are expected to increase by around 1 degree Celsius above normal levels in Makkah and up to 1.2 degree Celsius in Madinah.

Historically, average temperatures during Ramzan stand at about 26.8 degree Celsius in Makkah and 23.1 degree Celsius in Madinah, the NCM said.

The meteorological authority noted that the seasonal outlook forms part of its ongoing efforts to provide reliable climate information to support preparedness and operational planning. This is particularly important for agencies and service providers responsible for pilgrims and visitors travelling to the Two Holy Mosques during the holy month.

The centre urged the public and relevant stakeholders to follow its official channels for regular weather updates and periodic climate briefings throughout Ramzan.