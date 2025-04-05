Kuwait urges mosques to shorten prayers amid power outage

As part of joint efforts to conserve electricity and water, Kuwait’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has issued a directive to imams and muezzins to shorten prayer durations in mosques across the country.
This decision follows a request from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and comes alongside a scheduled power outage affecting mosques in all six governorates.
According to Circular No. 8 of 2024, imams are instructed to reduce the length of the iqamah (second call to prayer) for Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayers and to avoid unnecessarily extended prayers, Arabic daily Al-Anba reported.
Power outages will occur during the following times:
- From 30 minutes after the Dhuhr call to 15 minutes before Asr
- From 30 minutes after Asr until 5 pm.
These timings are available on the Kuwait Mosques app, which offers real-time updates on mosque services.
With rising summer temperatures expected to increase utility usage, the ministry emphasises the importance of implementing the following measures in all mosques:
- Maximise the use of natural light and switch off unused electrical appliances and lighting
- Install energy-efficient LED lighting in compliance with the Energy Code, and stop using traditional light bulbs indoors and outdoors
- Use motion sensors for lighting in low-traffic areas where possible
- Turn off water heaters during summer or replace them with solar-powered alternatives if needed
- Keep doors and windows closed, and draw curtains to maintain cool indoor temperatures
- Conduct regular maintenance of air conditioning units to ensure efficient operation. Switch them off when not required, and consider using programmable thermostats
- Set air conditioning in the Grand Mosque and its courtyard to 22 degree Celsius (auto mode) and turn it off in areas not in use for prayer
- Use covered, air-conditioned courtyards for obligatory prayers. In low-traffic, naturally ventilated mosques, close the Grand Mosque space. Women’s prayer rows must be positioned behind the imam. AC in the Grand Mosque should be set to 25 degree Celsius, except on Fridays, when it should be set to 22 degree Celsius from Thursday night until the end of Friday prayers
- External lights should be turned on at Maghrib and switched off 30 minutes after Isha. For Fajr, switch on lights at the first call and off 30 minutes after the prayer. The minaret should remain lit overnight
- Consider installing photovoltaic contactors to automatically control external lighting—turning them off at sunrise and on at sunset
- Fit water-saving devices on ablution taps, as approved by the Engineering Affairs Department