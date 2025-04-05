Kuwait urges mosques to shorten prayers amid power outage

As part of joint efforts to conserve electricity and water, Kuwait’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has issued a directive to imams and muezzins to shorten prayer durations in mosques across the country.

This decision follows a request from the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy and comes alongside a scheduled power outage affecting mosques in all six governorates.

According to Circular No. 8 of 2024, imams are instructed to reduce the length of the iqamah (second call to prayer) for Dhuhr (noon) and Asr (afternoon) prayers and to avoid unnecessarily extended prayers, Arabic daily Al-Anba reported.

Power outages will occur during the following times:

From 30 minutes after the Dhuhr call to 15 minutes before Asr

From 30 minutes after Asr until 5 pm.

These timings are available on the Kuwait Mosques app, which offers real-time updates on mosque services.

With rising summer temperatures expected to increase utility usage, the ministry emphasises the importance of implementing the following measures in all mosques: