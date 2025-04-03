Kuwait bans Indian man for life after suicide attempt

Kuwait City: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kuwait has deported an Indian man and imposed a lifetime entry ban after he attempted suicide.

According to Arabic daily Al-Rai, Coast Guard officers spotted the man on Jaber Bridge during a routine patrol on 2 April. He was about to jump when they intervened just in time. The man was taken into custody for questioning.

During the investigation, he admitted to struggling with personal problems and believed suicide was his only option. Authorities then ordered his deportation and imposed a lifetime ban on his return.

Officials urge those facing difficulties to seek help rather than resorting to desperate measures.