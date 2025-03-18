Kuwaiti vlogger explores 50-year-old Tahari spot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s food scene has long been a magnet for travellers, food lovers and vloggers from across the world. Recently, a Kuwaiti vlogger set out on a culinary journey to explore the city’s hidden gems, leading him to a 50-year-old eatery famous for its Tahari. Unlike its more celebrated cousin, Biryani, Tahari is a lesser-known but equally flavourful rice dish that holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis.

With a camera and curiosity, the vlogger documented his experience at this iconic spot, capturing not just the taste but the culture that makes it a must-visit for food enthusiasts. How did this dish leave a lasting impression on a visitor from Kuwait? Let’s find out.

Kuwaiti vlogger tries Al-Naseer Tahari

Kuwaiti vlogger Abdulkareem Akram recently visited Al-Naseer Tahari in Khilwat, a shop that has been serving this beloved dish for over 50 years in Old City. In his video, he watches as a 25-30 kg degh of Tahari is prepared, expressing his excitement by saying, “If you come to Hyderabad and you do not try Tahari, it is not possible.”

As he lifts the heavy degh with the help of the restaurant staff, he acknowledges the effort that goes into making the dish. When he finally takes a bite, he describes it as rich and flavorful, highlighting the tender meat but noting that it feels quite heavy for breakfast. Through his exploration, Abdulkareem introduces his audience to Tahari, a dish often overshadowed by Biryani, proving that Hyderabad’s food culture has much more to offer.

Abdulkareem Akram’s Hyderabad food vlogs go viral

Abdulkareem Akram has been making waves on social media with his food adventures across Hyderabad, gaining attention for exploring the city’s most iconic eateries. From savouring the biryani at Hotel Nayaab to indulging in the legendary Jauzi Halwa at Hameedi Confectioners, he has been diving deep into Hyderabad’s rich culinary landscape. His visits to Cafe Niloufer for its signature Irani Chai and Cafe 555 for its famous haleem have further cemented his reputation as a food enthusiast who truly appreciates local flavours.

With each video, Abdulkareem not only shared his experiences but also introduced a global audience to Hyderabad’s most cherished dishes, making his food trail a viral sensation among both locals and international viewers.