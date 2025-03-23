Kuwait’s diplomat lauds contribution of Indian expatriates to his country

By Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

Kuwait: Sheikh Faisal Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Advisor to the Prince of Kuwait, commended the Indian community for its outstanding contributions to Kuwait’s economy and cultural landscape.

Speaking at a grand Iftar gathering hosted by the Federation of Indian Muslim Associations (FIMA) on March 13 at Crowne Plaza hotel in Kuwait, the Sheikh lauded Indians for their caliber, manifold talents, and strong commitment to social and welfare initiatives. As a senior diplomat and member of the ruling family, he expressed appreciation for the strong ties between India and Kuwait.

His gracious demeanor won the admiration of the attendees, especially as he generously praised the Indian community and also accommodated numerous requests for photographs from the Indian diaspora. Earlier, the Sheikh presented mementos of appreciation to the foreign ambassadors in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Indians form the largest expatriate community in Kuwait. He praised the strong cultural harmony and lauded the efforts of Indians who not only work hard but also dedicate their leisure time to charitable and social initiatives, strengthening the Indo-Kuwaiti relationship.

Citing examples of the cultural diversity of India, he mentioned how Indians celebrate Ramadan in a traditional way in India, especially so this year, as Holi, the festival of colours observed by the Hindu community, followed the FIMA Iftar in India.

The event, attended by ambassadors from 17 countries, including those from Spain, Turkey, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Belgium, Korea, Georgia, Egypt, South Africa, Afghanistan along with political officers from the United States and Heads of Mission from other countries, was a distinguished international gathering. The presence of diplomats, Kuwaiti ruling family members, and leading business figures emphasized the significance of FIMA’s role in the community.

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Advisor to the Prince of Kuwait, presents a memento to Indian Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Adarsh Swaika during the Iftar organized by FIMA in Kuwait. FIMA President Kareem Ifran and Secretary General Siddeeque Valiyakath are also seen.

In his keynote address, Hussam Al Mutawa, Senior Industrial Engineering Specialist at the Ministry of Manpower, Kuwait shared a moving personal experience about Iftar at the Grand Mosque of Makkah, describing the unspoken language of gratitude that people from different nationalities experience while breaking the fast. “As Iftar at the grand mosque is a confluence of diverse nationalities, they are unified by the language of love, as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed,” he added.

FIMA President Kareem Irfan highlighted India’s unity in diversity, describing it as one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

Providing an overview of FIMA’s contributions, he said that the organization has conducted 79 free medical camps benefiting 48,200 patients, provided free medicines to 52,836 individuals, facilitated the repatriation of 274 deceased, and assisted 1,242 workers with legal guidance over the last few years. Over the years, FIMA has also provided career counseling to 250,000 individuals and employment assistance to 2,850 people. The organization has additionally hosted sports and quiz competitions and its affiliate organizations actively celebrated 165 different events commemorating India’s Republic Day and Independence Day in Kuwait.

Abdulaziz Alduaij, speaking about India-Kuwait relations, reflected on the long-standing ties between the two nations. He reminded the audience that “country established its trade relations with India nearly 150 years ago and that the Indian Rupee was the currency of the Kuwait until 1960.” He acknowledged the “immense contributions of Indian expatriates”, recognizing them as “hardworking, peaceful, and dedicated individuals who have played a crucial role in Kuwait’s development.”

The event was attended by intellectuals, doctors, philanthropists, businessmen, and diplomats. Media Plus CEO Syed Khaled Shahbaaz attended the FIMA event as a Special Guest.

Secretary General of FIMA Siddeeque Valiyakath delivered the welcome address, whereas Vice-President M K S Mohiuddin presented the vote of thanks.