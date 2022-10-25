‘Kya lightaan maarre…’ Hyderabadis go gaga over pick-up lines on Diwali

People from across India are probably a fan of Hyderabad, its people, the vibe, the Biryani and ofcourse, ‘The Hyderabadi language’ which has gained significance over the years. It is the amalgamation of Urdu, Hindi and Telugu and everyone finds it fascinating — the epic one liners and also pick-up lines.

Social media stars from Hyderabad Zee Aly and Abrar Khan posted a video on their Instagram in which they came up with a bunch of few hilarious Diwali pick-up lines. The Hyderabadi touch is something that will leave you all in splits! “Pick up lines NOT to use this Diwali,” can be seen written on the funny video, because you may end up getting blocked.

The most hilarious ones are — “Are you a diya? Coz you light up my jiya” and “Are you a rocket? kyuki Tum girte ich jaare”

Hyderabadi were quick to jump into the comments sections and drop their one-liners.

One user wrote, “Are you a sutli bom cause you are chota packet bada dhamaka.”

And, try not to laugh at this one because, “Are you a puljhadi phulte ich jare.”

