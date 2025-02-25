Laadle Mashak Dargah controversy: Court permits Shivling worship on Mahashivratri

Kalaburagi: The controversy surrounding the worship of the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling, installed within the premises of the Laadle Mashak Dargah, has resurfaced during Mahashivratri in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

On Tuesday, the Kalaburagi court, while considering a petition filed by Hindu organisations, granted permission for the worship of the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling between 2 and 6 p.m. on February 26, on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

However, the court has not permitted Andola Siddalinga Seer to attend the worship.

Hindu activists had approached the court seeking permission to worship the Shivling at the dargah.

The court has allowed 15 Hindu activists, including the petitioner Siddaramaiah Hiremath, to perform the worship.

Additionally, it has directed the petitioner to submit a list of participants along with their Aadhaar cards to the district administration ahead of the worship.

Laadle Mashak Dargah, is named after Laadle Mashak, a Sufi saint, who won the hearts of people in 14th century.

The premises of dargah has the ‘Samadhi’ of Hindu saint Ragahava Chaitanya, who lived in 15th century.

According to sources, Raghava Chaitanya is guru of Samarth Ramadas, who was revered by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The Shivling has been erected on the Samadhi of Raghava Chaitanya and it is known as Raghava Chaitanya Shivling.

As the difference cropped up between the Hindu and Muslim communities, the matter of ownership of land has reached the court.

Hindus who visited Laadle Mashaak Dargah, also used to worship Raghava Chaitanya Shivling.

Previous year, Shivratri and Urus were celebrated on the same day and the court had permitted both Muslims and Hindus to carry out worshipping.

The Muslims were given time between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Hindus were allowed from 2 to 6 p.m. The court had allowed only 15 persons from Hindu community to carrying the worshipping.

In 2022, Karnataka Police had arrested 167 persons, including 10 women in connection with the incident of communal violence that rocked Aland town of Kalaburagi district on the day of Mahashivratri. The district administration had clamped prohibitory orders in the town following large scale violence.

The violence had broken out when ‘Gangabhisheka’ (cleansing of Shivling with water of holy river Ganga) and worshipping was performed to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivling, which is located in the premises of historical Laadle Mashak Dargah on Mahashivratri. When the worship was performed, one group suddenly started stone pelting and resorted to violence.

The police are hunting down for miscreants in connection with the incident and more arrests are likely to be made.

The police have seized piles of stones, rods, sticks from the terraces of the houses.

The police are investigating the accused persons behind the planning of violence.

The tense situation continued and elaborate security arrangements were made in the city.

The mob which was involved in violence had pelted stones on the vehicles of former Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, local MLA’s and BJP leaders.

The District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police’s vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting incident.

Former BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar from Aland seat had during the Winter Session held in Belagavi in 2021, urged the government to provide protection to the historically significant Raghav Chaitanya Samadhi and Shivling following the alleged incident of desecration of the Shivling. This demand had led to outrage among certain sections of the community.