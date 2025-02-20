Hyderabad: Pahadishareef cops carry customary sandal to dargah

Hyderabad: As a customary practice, the Pahadishareef police on Thursday took out the annual Sandal procession from the police station to the shrine of the Dargah of Hazrath Baba Sharfuddin Suhrawardi, popularly known as the Dargah Pahadishareef near the RGIA or Hyderabad Airport. The 759th annual urs celebrations are underway at the shrine.

There is a belief among the policemen who work in Pahadishareef police station that making the offerings at the shrine of Baba Sharfuddin will bring well-being to them and safeguard them from calamities.

The annual Urs celebrations began on the 16th day of Shaban month as per the Hijri calendar and will continue till the 22nd day of the same month.

Also Read 247 arrested for harassing women at Numaish in Hyderabad

On Thursday, the police station was cleaned up for the occasion. The policemen then gathered in one of the rooms in the police station and prepared to arrange the items to be offered at the shrine in trays. The barefooted officials then carried the trays on their heads to the Pahadishareef Dargah.

ACP Maheshwaram, P Laxmikantha Reddy, SHO Pahadishareef, P Guruva Reddy, and other officials participated in the procession. The police team then walked the 360 steps leading to the hilltop shrine and made offerings.

It is a practice in a few states in the country for non-Muslim families to visit the shrines of Sufi saints on important occasions. The Pahadishareef Dargah is thronged by thousands of locals all year round.