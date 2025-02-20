247 arrested for harassing women at Numaish in Hyderabad

SHE Teams of Hyderabad city police apprehended 247 offenders at the Nampally Exhibition, Numaish, 2025, held from January 3 to February 17.

Among the offenders, 223 were majors and 24 were minors. Out of the cases, petty cases amounted to 37, from which 2 offenders received two-day convictions. 33 people were fined Rs 1,050 while one person was fined Rs 50 and another was sentenced to two days of simple imprisonment along with a Rs 50 fine.

190 individuals were warned and let off after counseling while 20 cases are pending for disposal.

This year, the exhibition witnessed a footfall of 19.72 lakh attacking large groups of women from the city and neighbouring states.

Hyderabad’s annual Numaish exhibition is particularly appealing to women, especially during the designated Ladies’ Day, which has become a cherished tradition since its inception in 1940 by the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

This special day allows only women and boys under ten years of age to enter, creating a safe and welcoming environment for female shoppers to explore a diverse range of stalls featuring clothing, handicrafts, and more.

Hyderabad SHE Teams are always monitoring public spaces to prevent harassment of women. They urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any incidents through the Dial 100 service, social media or by reaching out to the nearest SHE Teams office. The SHE Team helpline can be contacted on Whatsapp at 9490616555.