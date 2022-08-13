Laal Singh Chaddha: Complaint against Aamir Khan for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

Mumbai: As Laal Singh Chaddha continues to tank at the Box Office, Aamir Khan has found himself in yet another trouble because of the film.

A Delhi-based lawyer named Vineet Jindal has submitted a complaint to the Delhi Police commissioner against Aamir Khan, Advait Chandan, Paramount Pictures, and others involved in the filmmaking. In his complaint, he has alleged that certain scenes in Laal Singh Chaddha have ‘hurt the Hindu sentiments and disrespected the Indian Army’.

According to a report in TOI, Vineet sought an FIR under sections153, 153A, 298, and 505 of the IPC.

In his complaint, Vineet objected to a scene in the film where a Pakistani official asks Aamir Khan’s character Laal Singh Chaddha – “I offer Namaz and pray, Laal, why don’t you do the same?”, to which Laal Singh Chaddha replies, “My mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots.”

“The statement and depiction in the movie are not only instigating and provoking sentiments but also causes enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers”, said the complainant.

Furthermore, he claimed that the statement “Puja is malaria, causes riots” is defamatory to the Hindu community. He also claimed that with such kinds of statements Aamir Khan is trying to create enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion.

Aamir Khan disrespected the Indian Army

In his complaint, he also raised the issue of how a mentally challenged Laal Singh Chaddha was allowed to join the army. He claimed that is a move to defame the Indian Army.

“In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralize and defame the Indian army”, Vineet said.

Laal Singh Chaddha opened in theatres on August 11 and has been receiving mixed responses so far. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. It is the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’.