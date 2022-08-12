Netizen trends ‘Throw SRK To Pakistan’, know why

Hyderabad: Recently, netizens have been targetting the Bollywood fraternity endlessly. In the past few weeks, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar faced heavy backlash after netizens dug up old comments made by them and used them as a reason to boycott their upcoming films- ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Well, now Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is on these trolls’ radar.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a cameo in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Tiger 3 and the news had created an uproar among the fans.

However, recently some Salman Khan fans have reacted negatively to the news and are demanding to throw SRK to Pakistan as they do not wish to see him in the film. Not just this, fans are also calling him unlucky for films.

Furthermore, some netizens used an old comment made by SRK to call him ‘anti-national’ and ‘pro-Pakistani’, thus asking people to boycott him.

Scroll below to have a look at the tweets.

#ShahRukhKhan @iamsrk is dalal of Pakistan. From supporting Pakistan players to donating rupees for Pakistan everytime he proved that how much deshrohi he is.



PAK KA DALLLA SRK NALLLA



HAFEEZ KA TATTU SAROOK — Aryan (@ibeingaryan) August 12, 2022

Pakistani Players Are The Best Player in the World. They are the Champions !



There’s Extreme Intolerance in India !



This Guy @iamsrk Is Pro Pakistani & He Has Proved it Many Times.



THROW SRK TO PAKISTAN

SRGAY PANAUTI OF BWOODpic.twitter.com/kprhwso5Ng — 🇮🇳 (@IBeingPratik1) August 11, 2022

I Support this Trend

" THROW SRK TO PAKISTAN " with Driver Criminal Salmna Khan and Amir Khan bloody Anti-nationalist



Sushant Bollywood Nemesis

SSR Sisters Awaiting Justice#BoycottLalSinghChaddha#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/A7qUC4bLxY — ◦°˚༺✮ƿяѧԀıƿ✮༻˚°◦ (@dip0904) August 12, 2022

India has rejected #ShahRukhKhan due to his Pakistani Love and his overacting.



Now time to throw SRK TO Pakistan..



PAK KA DALLLA SRK NALLLA — 🚬Aa🚬 (@imaatmanirbhar) August 12, 2022

On the professional front, SRK will be seen in Pathaan with stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki which will hit the screens on December 22, 2023. He also has Atlee’s Jawan in his kitty. He also has cameo appearances in Tiger 3 and Brahmastra. He was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.