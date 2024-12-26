‘Laanat Hai’: Backlash erupts over Pakistani celebs’ Christmas party

Islamabad: On December 25, people worldwide celebrated Christmas with joy and enthusiasm, and Pakistani stars were no exception. Known for embracing festivals from various cultures, many Pakistani celebrities joined in the Christmas cheer, with actress Saboor Aly hosting a festive dinner for her friends.

The dinner saw the likes of Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and Sidra Niazi coming together to celebrate the holiday season. Clad in their festive best, the stars enjoyed the evening, sharing laughter, warmth, and the spirit of togetherness.

Minal Khan even gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations by posting pictures from the night on her social media accounts.

While many appreciated the celebrities for embracing the festive spirit, a section of netizens criticized them for celebrating Christmas despite being Muslims. Some applauding the inclusivity and others condemning the act, citing religious reasons. The celebrities have been subjected to trolling and harsh comments for their participation in the festivities.

When Pakistani Stars Celebrated Diwali

This isn’t the first time Pakistani celebrities have made headlines for celebrating non-Islamic festivals. In November, several stars celebrated Diwali with equal enthusiasm. Celebrities like Sarwat Gilani, Fahad Mirza, Sonya Hussyn, Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Tara Mahmood, Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, and Maheen Siddiqui shared pictures and videos of their Diwali celebrations, spreading the message of harmony and cultural unity.