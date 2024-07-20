Lack of maintenance caused Peddavagu breach: Bhadradri collector

Hyderabad: Bhadradri Kothagudem district collector Jitesh V Patel has said that due to no maintenance and repairs done in the past, the third gate of Peddavagu project failed to open, resulting in the project getting breached.

In a statement to media on Saturday, Jitesh said that if there was laxity on the part of the officials regarding the project, he will definitely take action against them, and that the project management officials were going to conduct a full review of the breach.

He said that irrigation officials were finding ways to repair the project, which will be done once the flood subsides.

He said that due to heavy rains in the upstream areas, heavy flood water had entered the project.

“On the orders of the State government, NDRF teams were immediately brought in and rescue operations were carried out with a helicopter and the victims were safely evacuated,” he stated.

Informing that Ashwaraopet MRO was preparing a report on crop damage and property damage, he assured that the district administration was ready to provide financial assistance to the victims.

“The district administration will stand by the victims. No one needs be impatient,” he appealed.

The district administration responded in time to save the laborers and farmers trapped in the flood water.