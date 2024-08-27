Lack of medicines in hospitals proof of govt failure: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, August 27, attacked the Telangana government for lack of medicines in hospitals.

Rao alleged that the MGM hospital in Warangal is facing issues under the Congress government adding that most people are forced to visit private hospitals and shell out money to purchase medicines. “Why is the government not paying attention to this situation since three months? Not only MGM hospital but almost all government hospitals are full of medicines,” Rao asked.

The former health minister suggested that the government could buy medicines worth at least three months. He speculated that the government was not storing medicines at government hospitals as it wants the private hospitals to make profit.

The Siddipet MLA questioned as to what the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) is doing to supply medicines in government hospitals.

He urged the government to ensure all types of medicines are available at the government hospitals and the patients aren’t burdened financially.