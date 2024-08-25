Hyderabad: ‘Congress using HYDRA for political vendetta,’ says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, August 25, alleged that the Congress government is using the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) Agency for its political vendetta.

He said that the agency was supposed to address the urban planning issues that are being used to target opposition leaders, specifically those from the BRS party, under the guise of enforcing the law. Rao accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of indulging in diversion politics and undermining the opposition.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that the Congress is trying to coerce opposition leaders into joining the party. Addressing a press conference at the BRS Bhavan, Rao said, “The HYDRA is acting as an extrajudicial authority, demolishing properties without prior notice.”

He stressed that BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has become the latest victim of this vendetta, with his educational institutions being targeted under the pretext of illegal constructions. Rao presented documents pertaining to all necessary permissions, including those from the irrigation and revenue departments, to confirm that Reddy’s colleges are not in violation of any regulations and do not fall under the buffer zone or the full tank level (FTL) as alleged by the government.

“Rajeshwar Reddy is being charged with baseless accusations and harassment by the same departments that previously cleared his projects. He is ready to remove the illegal encroachments, if the government proves its allegations,” the senior BRS legislator said, adding that the chief minister was targeting Rajeshwar Reddy financially, to pressure him to join the Congress party.

He pointed out that the Congress poached Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy from the BRS by registering cases against him over non-payment of taxes pertaining to mining activities, but took no action after he joined the Congress.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, also present at the press conference, said Revanth Reddy is conspiring to demolish his medical college. He reiterated that his institutions, established 25 years ago, have never before faced such attacks and challenged the government to prove any illegal encroachments through a public survey.