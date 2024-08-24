Telangana: Harish Rao seeks release of funds for  BAS scheme

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) Siddipet MLA and ex-Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Saturday, August 24, sought release of funds for the Best Available School Scheme (BAS) which he said will benefit 25,000 students in the state.

In a letter to Telangana finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Harish Rao stated that during the previous BRS government’s time, in the 2023-24 academic year ₹130 crores were allocated, with ₹50 crores released as the first installment.

Harish Rao sought the release Rs 80 crore which was put on hold due to model code of conduct during the assembly elections. “I’m writing to urgently bring to your attention the delay in releasing funds for the Best Available Schools (BAS) scheme. This program supports the education of nearly 25,000 poor students across Telangana. Among them, 18,000 are from SC communities and 7,000 are from ST communities. Many of these students come from families that rely on daily labor or have faced historical disadvantages,” he said.

The Siddipet MLA expressed dismay over the funds not being released adding tha the aide is crucial for the education of the SCs and STs. Stressing on the increase in funds under the scheme during the previous Congress government and the BRS government, Rao said, “Each year, the government allocates about ₹130 crores for this initiative. Under the scheme, day scholars receive ₹28,000 per student, while those in hostels get ₹42,000.”

Harish Rao highlighted that that when initially after its launch in 2007 under then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the scheme supported only 8,000 students. The government provided Rs 8,000 per head for day scholar and Rs 20,000 per head for hostelers, with just 80 private schools participating, he added.

“When the BRS government took office in 2014, it continued this program without changes, showing its commitment to the education of poor students. Then chief minister KCR expanded the program, increasing the number of participating schools from 80 to 150, and the number of students from 8,000 to 25,000 annually. He also increased the funds per student, which reinforced the government’s commitment to this cause.” Rao added.

Harish Rao r claimed that the BRS ensured timely release of funds under the BAS scheme. Raising concerns regarding the delay releasing funds, Rao criticised the minister stating that despite him being the deputy chief ministerand finance, the funds for this scheme have not been released. This delay is particularly troubling because it affects the most vulnerable students in Telangana.