Harish Rao slams Telangana govt over failure to deliver Inter textbooks

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao slammed the Congress-led Telangana government on its failure to deliver Intermediate textbooks to students despite the reopening of Junior colleges.

He called the delay in the process as “irresponsible.”

“It’s been 19 days since Junior colleges reopened in the state and the state government and still not providing the textbooks is irresponsible. This is proof of the sincerity of this government, which advertises itself as public governance, on education and the future of students. 1 lakh 60 thousand students from poor and weaker sections are studying in 422 junior colleges. The government has failed to provide quality education to them. The government should focus on the issue of zero admissions in the first year in some junior colleges of the state and take steps to strengthen intermediate education,” the former minister said on Wednesday, June 19, in a post on X.

He also demanded the renewal of 1654 guest faculty working in junior colleges and sanction posts in newly sanctioned junior colleges in the state.