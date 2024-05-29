Inter colleges in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana gear up to reopen

Hyderabad: Inter colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are getting ready to reopen on Saturday, June 1.

As per the academic calendar released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE), all inter first and second-year classes for the academic year 2024-25 need to begin on June 1.

In the academic year, there will be a total of 227 working days and 75 holidays.

Admissions in inter colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

On the one hand, almost all private and corporate inter colleges have completed the admission process; on the other hand, government institutions are far behind.

The deadline for the first phase of admissions in the colleges is June 30.

Affiliations

TG BIE, so far, has granted affiliations to 2,353 inter colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. Out of these colleges, 421 are government and 601 are private unaided colleges.

In Hyderabad, there are 177 junior colleges, and out of them, 22 are government colleges.

A complete list of affiliated colleges in the state can be viewed on the TG BIE website (click here).