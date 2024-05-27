Schools in Telangana gear up to reopen

Hyderabad: The Department of Education announced on Saturday that schools in Telangana will reopen on June 12 for the academic year 2024-2025. The new schedule applies to classes 1 through 12 and includes revised school timings.

For the upcoming academic year, primary schools will operate from 9 am to 4:15 pm, while high schools will run from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm. This adjustment is aimed at standardizing the school day across the state.

The academic calendar includes a total of 229 working days, concluding on April 23, 2025. The SSC exams are set to take place in March 2025.

Holiday schedules have also been outlined. Dasara vacation will be from October 2 to 14, Christmas vacation for Telangana missionary schools from December 23 to 27, and Sankranti vacation for non-missionary schools from January 13 to 17, 2025.

This early announcement is intended to help students, parents, and educators prepare for the upcoming academic year.