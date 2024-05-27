IMD Hyderabad forecasts dry weather in Telangana until May 31

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that dry weather will prevail in Telangana until Friday, May 31.

However, in the case of Hyderabad, the weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky until Friday.

IMD Hyderabad issues no warning

Meanwhile, the weather department has not issued any warnings.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the state’s districts including Hyderabad, the weather department forecasted.

Temperature in Telangana surpasses 46 degrees Celsius

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), in Jagtial and Peddapalli, the maximum temperature crossed 46 degrees Celsius.

Apart from these districts, temperatures in many districts have entered the warning range, i.e., over 45 degrees Celsius.

The districts where the temperature crossed 45 degrees Celsius are Peddapalli, Adilabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial.

In Hyderabad too, the highest maximum temperature, 42.6 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Asifnagar.

Earlier, IMD forecasted that the monsoon is likely to hit Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, after June 6.