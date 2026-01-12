Lack of transparency, says NHRC to Railway Board’s on Halal food issue

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said that the report submitted by the Indian Railways on the issue of serving halal-certified food in trains is “incomplete” and also “lacks transparency”.

The NHRC had issued a notice to the Railway Board following a complaint alleging that Indian Railways serves only halal-processed meat in non-vegetarian meals, which, according to the complainant, creates unfair discrimination and results in violations of human rights.

In response, the Railway Board informed the Commission that there is no official provision for selling or serving halal-certified food in trains. “Indian Railways and IRCTC follow the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines for their food products,” a senior Railway Board official said, adding, “There is no official provision for serving halal-certified food on Indian Railways.”

Railway officials also pointed out that a similar issue had recently been raised before the Chief Information Commission (CIC) by an applicant seeking information under the Right to Information Act on whether halal-processed meat is served in non-vegetarian meals on trains. The Railway Board had taken the stand before the CIC that no halal-certified food is served by Indian Railways.

No record on Halal certification: Railways to CIC

The CIC, in its order, recorded the Railways’ submission and noted that the Chief Principal Information Officer had clearly and consistently stated that no records or documents exist within IRCTC regarding any policy on halal-certified food, its approval process, or any explicit consent taken from passengers in this regard.

However, the NHRC observed that the report submitted by the Railways appears to be “incomplete” and “lacks transparency”, particularly as it affects the “freedom of choice of passengers”, which is a fundamental right that allows individuals to know what they are consuming. The Commission further noted that for any meat to be qualified as ‘halal’, it must be slaughtered by a Muslim, as per the interpretation of Darul Uloom Deoband.

It said that if such meat is being served on trains or on platforms managed by IRCTC, it raises concerns related to discrimination in employment and restriction of opportunities for people belonging to other religions.

While acknowledging that IRCTC complies with food standards and quality norms prescribed under the FSSAI, the NHRC said that, considering the mandates of the ‘Sikh Reht Maryada’ and keeping in view IRCTC’s role as a major public service provider, clear and specific information regarding the method of slaughter used for non-vegetarian food must be disclosed to the public.

The Commission further noted that IRCTC works with a wide network of food vendors and contractors under various categories to provide meals to passengers at railway stations, on trains, as well as in hotels and restaurants. However, the report submitted by the Railways does not provide details of vendors or contractors serving halal food, jhatka food, or both types of non-vegetarian food.

Submit fresh report: NHRC To Railways

In view of these observations, the NHRC directed IRCTC to submit a fresh Action Taken Report. The report must include a comprehensive list of all food contractors and vendors engaged by IRCTC for providing meals across all platforms, including railway stations, trains, hotels and restaurants. Against each contractor or vendor, the report must clearly specify whether the non-vegetarian food served is halal, jhatka, or both, along with details of the locations or services where such food is supplied.

The Commission also asked the Railway Board to take note of these observations and submit an Action Taken Report on how these concerns will be incorporated into its quality and standards framework. Additionally, the NHRC pointed out that the Ministry of Tourism issues guidelines for the classification and star ranking of hotels across the country.

However, it found that none of these guidelines contain any provision requiring hotels to disclose the method of slaughter used for non-vegetarian food served on their premises. Accordingly, the Commission directed the Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to take note of its observations and submit an Action Taken Report on the incorporation of these aspects into the hotel classification and star ranking system.

The NHRC has sought responses from all the concerned authorities within four weeks.