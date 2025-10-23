Ladakh home to around 477 snow leopards, highest in India: Report

Leh/Jammu: The Union Territory of Ladakh is hosting the highest population of about 477 snow leopards out of a total of 718 across India, marking a major milestone in the region’s collaborative conservation efforts involving local communities, scientific research and awareness initiatives, officials said on Thursday.

They added that Ladakh’s success story serves as a model for global conservation efforts, showcasing the power of community-led initiatives in protecting endangered species.

“The Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) report 2024 estimates 718 snow leopards in India, with Ladakh hosting the highest population of about 477. As the State animal of Ladakh, the snow leopard’s conservation remains vital to protecting the region’s unique high-altitude ecosystem,” a senior official said.

Committed to raising awareness for the safe future of the majestic snow leopard found in the higher regions of Ladakh, the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ladakh administration, came together on Thursday to celebrate International Snow Leopard Day to generate awareness on the safety and preservation of the elusive species.

Officials said that with an estimated 477 snow leopards calling Ladakh home, the region boasts one of the world’s highest densities of these creatures, accounting for approximately 68 per cent of India’s total snow leopard population.

“This milestone is a testament to Ladakh’s collaborative conservation efforts, combining local community engagement, scientific research and awareness initiatives,” they said, adding that these endeavours have not only protected snow leopards but also promoted eco-tourism.

As part of the celebrations, the Fire and Fury Corps organised an awareness programme at the Rinchen Auditorium in Leh, which was attended by Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps, and S Rajesh, Chief Wildlife Conservator, along with other military and civil dignitaries. The programme aimed to spread awareness for nurturing and preserving the snow leopard habitat.

Lieutenant General Bhalla appreciated the efforts taken by all stakeholders in the conservation of snow leopards in Ladakh and expressed the full support of the Fire and Fury Corps towards the endeavours undertaken for the noble cause.

Rajesh expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for organising the awareness programme and reaching out to the local population, saying such events will go a long way in ensuring a safe and peaceful habitat for snow leopards in the Ladakh region by generating local community support for the cause.