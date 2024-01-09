‘Ladies Only’ day at Numaish in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: The 46-day-long Numaish by All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society which began on January 1, is hosting Ladies’ Day today, January 9, which begins at 4 pm.

During Ladies’ Day, men and boys above ten years of age will not be allowed inside Numaish.

In 1940, the day was started by the last Nizam of Erstwhile Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan.

Earlier, every Tuesday used to be Ladies’ Day at Numaish. However, seeing the drop in the number of visitors during the day, it was decided to dedicate only a single day during the entire annual exhibition.

45-day-long exhibition

This year, as many as 2,400 stalls have been set up on the Numaish Maidan in Nampally for the annual 45-day-long exhibition. Every day the exhibition will be open for visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

However, on weekends and holidays, Numaish will be open from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Though the exhibition society has not changed ticket prices and visiting hours and planned to end Numaish in Hyderabad on February 15, the managing committee has the right to extend the duration.

The All India Industrial Exhibition Society (AIIES) has allotted stalls to traders and various business organisations from different parts of the country to sell their products at the Numaish fair in Hyderabad.

The exhibition, not limited to shopping but also combining commerce and business with recreation and relaxation, is expected to attract 25 lakh visitors.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented security measures, including CCTV surveillance, over 500 personnel, an on-site police station, fire safety, etc.

Children’s Day at Numaish 2024 in Hyderabad

Apart from Ladies’ Day, Numaish in Hyderabad has allocated a day for children. The day, termed as ‘Children’s Special,’ will be observed on January 31.

