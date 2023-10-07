‘Ladka lag rahi hai’: Tere Bin’s Sabeena Farooq trolled for latest pics

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Sabeena Farooq rose to fame in India and other countries with her popular role of ‘Haya’ in hit drama Tere Bin. She was hailed for her stunning acting skills in the serial. Her other drama which is currently trending in Pakistan is Kabuli Pulao. She is playing ‘Barbeena’ in the television series.

Sabeena and Mohammed Ehteshamuddin chemistry is loved by audiences and fans are eagerly waiting to watch every next episode of ‘Kabuli Pulao’. As Sabeena played an innocent character in the drama, fans seemed upset with her latest photoshoot.

Yes, Sabeena Farooq recently featured in the cover photo of Niche Lifestyle and fans allege that her innocent female looks were not presented the way actress look. In the pictures of the magazine, Sabeena aka Haya is seen wearing ‘Emraan Rajput’ suits and her fans think it does not suit her personality.

After the pictures surfaced online, social media users and fans lashed out at photographers and Niche Lifestyle magazine staff. One of the user wrote, ”What did they do to her???” while another wrote, ”Zara nahi achi lagi.”

Check out the pictures and comments below.