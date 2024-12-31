Lagcherla violence: Telangana police serve notice to BRS leader

Hyderabad: The Telangana police in Kodangal on Monday, December 30 served a notice to former Kodangal MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Patnam Narender Reddy regarding the alleged attack on Congress leader A Shekhar in Rotibanda Thanda.

Reddy has been asked to appear before the police before 11 am on January 2. Reddy has earlier secured anticipatory bail to avoid police arrest in connection with the case.

It is to be noted that Reddy spent a month in jail in connection with the Lagcherla incident in which Vikarabad district collector Prateek Jain and other government officers were attacked by villagers. Last week, Reddy was granted bail by the court.

On October 26, a tense atmosphere gripped Rotibanda Thanda under Dudyala Mandal in Kodangal constituency as farmers and villagers declared that they would not part with their lands for Pharma village. A public hearing was held in the village on the day and Congress mandal president A Shekar was obstructed by the villagers from entering the village.

As Shekhar argued with the villagers, they locked him up in the panchayat office. However, a few villagers claimed that local Congress leaders had put up Shekhar in the panchayat office to avoid any untoward incident.

Following the incident, the police resorted to the use of mild force against the villagers after which Shekhar was shifted to a safe place.