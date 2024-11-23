No pharma city in Kodangal: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy clarified

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the proposed Pharma City will not be established in Kodangal. Instead, the government is focusing on creating an ‘Industrial Corridor’ aimed at providing job opportunities to the youth and women in the Kodangal assembly constituency.

Addressing concerns regarding the project, CM Revanth Reddy questioned, “Why would I trouble the people of my own constituency?” He reaffirmed that the initiative aims to benefit the local community.

The chief minister further assured that only pollution-free industries would be set up within the industrial corridor, addressing environmental concerns. He also stated that the government would consider enhancing compensation for land acquisition in the area.

In 2023, the Telangana High Court annulled the notification for the acquisition of farmers’ lands intended for the proposed Pharma City. Despite this ruling, the farmers reported that authorities were not updating their land details in the revenue records, which hindered their access to agricultural inputs, credit support, and full ownership rights.

The petitioners expressed their concerns about being deprived of these essential resources.

History of Pharma City

The Hyderabad Pharma City was envisioned as a significant pharmaceutical industrial park, covering 19,333 acres across the Kandukur, Yacharam, and Kadthal mandals of Rangareddy district.

The project was expected to attract substantial investment, estimated at USD 9.7 billion, and create approximately 560,000 jobs.

However, it has faced considerable opposition from local farmers and environmental activists, who are concerned about the potential impact on the surrounding ecosystem, which has already been affected by existing pharmaceutical factories in Hyderabad.