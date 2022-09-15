Lakhimpur Kheri death case: Post-mortem confirms rape, strangulation

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 15th September 2022 3:14 pm IST
Lakhimpur Kheri death visuals.

Lakhimpur Kheri: The post-mortem report of the two minor Dalit sisters who were found hanging from a tree, has confirmed rape and then strangulation which caused the death.

The report said that the bodies were hanged on the tree after their death.

Also Read
UP Dalit sisters death: 6 accused arrested

SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said that after the post-mortem and other formalities, the bodies have been handed over to the family. Cremation would take place under security later in the day.

MS Education Academy

Security has also been beefed up in the district to prevent demonstrations and protests in the area.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button